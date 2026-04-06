UAE official Anwar Gargash has said that any settlement of the US-Iran war must guarantee access through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also warned that a deal that fails to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would pave the way for “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East."

Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a weekend briefing that the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil arteries — cannot be weaponised, stressing that its security is not a regional bargaining chip but a global economic imperative.

"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be held hostage by any country," said Gargash, adding that freedom of navigation through the waterway "has to be part and parcel of the settlement of any conflict with clear agreement on that."

Gargash said the UAE wants the war to end, but warned against a ceasefire that leaves the root causes of instability unresolved.

“We don’t want to see more and more escalation,” he said.

“But we don’t want a ceasefire that fails to address some of the main issues that will create a much more dangerous environment in the region...notably (Iran's) nuclear programme, the missiles and drones that are still raining down on us and on other countries."

US President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline.

In a post laden with expletives on Sunday on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian power plants and transport infrastructure that critics say would constitute a war crime.

The US and Israel have pounded Iran with missiles and air strikes for more than five weeks to destroy what they said was an imminent threat from the country's nuclear weapon development programme, killing nearly 2,000 people, including children, since February 28th.