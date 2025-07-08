Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday dubbed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Japan as "truly regrettable," vowing to do "everything" to protect the country's industries and jobs, local media reported.

Speaking at a government meeting, Ishiba said that bilateral talks will continue toward a mutually beneficial deal, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency.

On Monday, Trump announced that Washington would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia starting from August 1.

He signed an executive order that extends the date on which reciprocal tariffs will take effect to August 1.

The Japanese prime minister added his government will prioritise bilateral negotiations.

Malaysia to continue engaging US

Malaysia, meanwhile, said it will continue engaging the US in pursuit of a "fair and balanced" trade agreement following Washington’s decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Malaysian goods.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said it values the longstanding economic partnership with the US and believes that open and fair trade supports growth and jobs in both countries, local English daily Malay Mail reported.

"These efforts are still ongoing and reflect Malaysia’s willingness to reach a fair and sustainable outcome for both parties,” the ministry said.

Kuala Lumpur also cautioned that unilateral actions could disrupt business operations, supply chains and investment flows.

Malaysia said it would take “all necessary steps” to protect local businesses, workers and consumers from the new measures.