Pakistan has closed its air and land routes with neighbouring Iran amid the latter's escalating war with Israel, rendering hundreds of people stranded on both sides of the border, officials said.

The closure, which took effect on Sunday, is likely to cause food and oil shortages in several districts of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Iran and relies on food supplies and smuggled oil from the Islamic Republic, locals fear.

There are several land routes connecting Pakistan with Iran, with the most prominent being the Taftan border crossing in Chaghi district and the Gabd-Rimdan border in the Gwadar district of Balochistan.

Balochistan provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind told Anadolu on Monday that Pakistan shut the borders following a similar move by Iran.

"All border crossings between the two countries have been closed for trade and pedestrian movement after Iran initiated the closure," Rind said.

However, he added, the crossings will remain open, and Pakistani citizens stranded in Iran will be allowed to return.

But no new entries into Iran will be allowed until further notice, he maintained.

The first batch of stranded Pakistanis, mostly pilgrims and students, is scheduled to return via the Taftan crossing later on Monday.

Several airlines operating from Pakistan to several Iranian cities and Iraq have already suspended all their scheduled flights following the escalating regional tensions, a spokesman for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

Border closure hits daily wage labourers, local residents

The border districts of Balochistan with Iran, including Turbat, Gwadar, Panjgur, Chaghi, Washuk, and Mashkail receive most edible supplies, including fresh vegetables and fruits, from Iran.

The closure has also hit daily wage labourers and residents who depend on frequent cross-border movement for their livelihoods and family visits.