A US federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's policy of deporting undocumented migrants to countries that are not their own is unlawful.

District Judge Brian Murphy has put his ruling on so-called "third-country deportations" on hold for 15 days to allow the government to file an appeal.

"This case is about whether the Government may, without notice, deport a person to the wrong country, or a country where he is likely to be persecuted, or tortured," Murphy has written in his 81-page decision.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has previously argued that it is "fine" to deport a migrant to a third country so long as authorities know they will not be shot on arrival.

"It is not fine, nor is it legal," the judge stated.

The judge has noted that Congress has made it US policy not to deport people to countries where their lives would be in danger or where they could be subject to torture.