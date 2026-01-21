WORLD
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
The countries cite ICJ opinion, urging accountability over actions in occupied East Jerusalem.
The head of UNRWA said Tuesday that Israeli forces stormed the agency’s headquarters in East Jerusalem and that bulldozers began demolishing the site. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

Indonesia and Malaysia have strongly condemned Israeli forces for demolishing structures inside the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, in occupied East Jerusalem, calling the move a serious violation of international law.

“This act constitutes a serious violation of UNRWA’s privileges and immunities,” Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X on Wednesday.

The ministry cited an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice last October, which reaffirmed Israel’s obligation to support the presence of the United Nations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including UNRWA, describing the agency as an “indispensable humanitarian” body.

The ICJ also underscored Israel’s duty to respect the privileges and immunities of UN organisations under international law, the statement said.

Indonesia urged Israel to fully respect international humanitarian law and other international obligations, including the protection of UN facilities and personnel operating in the occupied territories.

In a separate statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned Israel’s actions and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for what it described as continued violations of international law.

“Malaysia calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the continuing serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter, the 1946 UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities, and relevant UN resolutions,” the ministry said, adding, “This impunity must end.”

The head of UNRWA said on Tuesday that Israeli forces stormed the agency’s headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem and that bulldozers began demolishing the site.

Last month, Israel’s Knesset passed a law to cut electricity and water supplies to UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem.

Israel has previously taken similar steps against the agency. In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning UNRWA’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some of its employees were involved in the October 7 2023, events. UNRWA has denied the claims, and the United Nations has said the agency adheres to strict neutrality standards.

