Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of its government, rejecting claims that military action could bring about regime change.

"No, it would not collapse," Fidan said in a live interview with CNN Turk on Monday when asked whether the Iranian government would fall if targeted with the aim of overthrowing it.

"I don't want to speculate on certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime won't change through an airstrike. That's a pipedream," he said.

Fidan added that while military action could weaken the state, it would not result in regime change.

"What could be is the government weakens, the system weakens, and it becomes unable to provide services to the people. Then, the existing regime might choose to take much more radical decisions and perhaps try to correct the situation. It could transform itself," he said.

Diplomatic marathon from Ankara

His remarks came as Iran and the United States prepare for the next round of negotiations, which resumed in Oman on Friday after a nearly eight-month suspension.