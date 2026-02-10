MIDDLE EAST
Türkiye's Fidan dismisses air strikes as path to regime change in Iran
Remarks come as Iran and the US continue negotiations in Oman, with Ankara maintaining contact with both sides to prevent a regional war.
Ankara urges diplomacy as Iran-US talks resume in Oman / AA
February 10, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of its government, rejecting claims that military action could bring about regime change.

"No, it would not collapse," Fidan said in a live interview with CNN Turk on Monday when asked whether the Iranian government would fall if targeted with the aim of overthrowing it.

"I don't want to speculate on certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime won't change through an airstrike. That's a pipedream," he said.

Fidan added that while military action could weaken the state, it would not result in regime change.

"What could be is the government weakens, the system weakens, and it becomes unable to provide services to the people. Then, the existing regime might choose to take much more radical decisions and perhaps try to correct the situation. It could transform itself," he said.

Diplomatic marathon from Ankara

His remarks came as Iran and the United States prepare for the next round of negotiations, which resumed in Oman on Friday after a nearly eight-month suspension.

Emphasising that tensions surrounding Iran have dominated the international agenda, Fidan warned that the region could not withstand another conflict.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also showing maximum sensitivity on this issue. Therefore, we want to use all available means to prevent a possible war," he said.

Fidan said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had briefed him on the negotiations and noted that Ankara has also remained in contact with the US side.

Describing the situation as "difficult to resolve quickly," he nevertheless pointed to a clear willingness among the parties to continue talks.

He said calls for "more creative solutions" have gained traction and stressed the need to move away from the "threat of war."

"Currently, there doesn't seem to be an immediate threat of war," Fidan said, adding that the door to negotiations has been opened.

