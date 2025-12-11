US President Donald Trump has said that CNN should be sold as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, faces competing acquisition bids.

"I think CNN should be sold, because I think the people that are running CNN right now are either corrupt or incompetent," he told journalists on Wednesday.

Trump also said CNN should be sold “along with everything else,” adding: "I don't think they should be entrusted with running CNN any longer. So I think any deal should — it should be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it or sold separately."

The US president has repeatedly criticised the network, accusing it of biased coverage and calling it “fake news.”

Competition for Warner Bros. Discovery has intensified in recent weeks.