Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military attacks across the Middle East, accusing the Netanyahu government of pushing the region toward a wider conflict.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel is undermining peace and stability through its attacks on regional countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

“The Israeli government must put an end to its irresponsible actions aimed at dragging the entire region into an all-out conflict,” the statement read.

It also criticised Israel's recent decision to extend its occupation of Gaza, adding that it was a clear continuation of the same expansionist and destructive mentality.