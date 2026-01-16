The landmark High Seas Treaty, formally known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement, will enter into force on Saturday, January 17, after securing the required 60 ratifications, marking a major step towards protecting marine biodiversity in international waters.

The agreement, adopted by the UN in 2023, establishes a legal framework for creating protected areas on the high seas and requires environmental impact assessments for activities that could harm fragile marine ecosystems.

Until now, the high seas, which cover about two-thirds of the world’s oceans, lacked comprehensive legal protection, with conservation measures largely confined to national and coastal waters.

Türkiye as party to agreement

Globally, around 16,600 marine protected areas cover 9.6 percent of the world’s oceans, but only 3.2 percent are highly or fully protected with strict limits on activities such as fishing, according to the Marine Conservation Institute’s Marine Protection Atlas.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bayram Ozturk, head of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TUDAV), described the treaty as opening a new era for global ocean protection.