WAR ON IRAN
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Trump discusses Iran truce possibility with Saudi crown prince
President Trump briefs the crown prince on talks over a possible ceasefire as Tehran denies direct negotiations and criticises US proposals as "excessive and unrealistic."
Trump discusses Iran truce possibility with Saudi crown prince
File Photo: Trump stands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the White House, November 18 2025, in Washington. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the US-Israeli war against Iran and efforts for a possible ceasefire, Axios reported.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the call, Axios said Trump briefed the crown prince on "talks over a possible ceasefire".

The White House has not responded to Anadolu's inquiry on the reported call.

The US has sent Iran a proposal to end the war via Pakistan, reportedly including steps on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has denied holding direct talks with the US, insisting that contacts have been limited to messages passed through intermediaries and describing Washington’s proposals as “excessive and unrealistic.”

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The US and Israel have been carrying out air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, according to US figures, and the conflict has driven up energy prices and affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it.

RelatedTRT World - How unclear US strategy could turn the Iran war into a dangerous Hormuz escalation
SOURCE:AA
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