US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the US-Israeli war against Iran and efforts for a possible ceasefire, Axios reported.
Citing two sources with knowledge of the call, Axios said Trump briefed the crown prince on "talks over a possible ceasefire".
The White House has not responded to Anadolu's inquiry on the reported call.
The US has sent Iran a proposal to end the war via Pakistan, reportedly including steps on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has denied holding direct talks with the US, insisting that contacts have been limited to messages passed through intermediaries and describing Washington’s proposals as “excessive and unrealistic.”
The US and Israel have been carrying out air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, according to Iranian authorities.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, according to US figures, and the conflict has driven up energy prices and affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it.