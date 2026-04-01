US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the US-Israeli war against Iran and efforts for a possible ceasefire, Axios reported.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the call, Axios said Trump briefed the crown prince on "talks over a possible ceasefire".

The White House has not responded to Anadolu's inquiry on the reported call.

The US has sent Iran a proposal to end the war via Pakistan, reportedly including steps on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has denied holding direct talks with the US, insisting that contacts have been limited to messages passed through intermediaries and describing Washington’s proposals as “excessive and unrealistic.”