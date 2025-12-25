The death toll from border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia rose to 96 on Thursday, on day 18 of the recent conflict.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said the Thai military carried out artillery strikes in a village in the Banteay Meanchey province on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one Cambodian civilian, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Cambodia's National Assembly issued a strong petition condemning what it described as Thailand’s “brutal and inhumane invasion," according to the news agency.

The Thai army said that Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into a village located in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, causing widespread damage to the civilian infrastructure, according to the daily Nation Thailand.

Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the fighting, adding that 41 other civilians died as “collateral effects.”

Related TRT World - Cambodia sees mass displacement as conflict with Thailand escalates

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.