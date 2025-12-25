ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Military talks are likely to continue through the week after the two nations began talks on Wednesday.
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
A damaged house is seen after what Thai soldiers said was a Cambodian artillery strike in the area in Sisaket, Thailand, on December 14 2025 / AP
December 25, 2025

The death toll from border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia rose to 96 on Thursday, on day 18 of the recent conflict.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said the Thai military carried out artillery strikes in a village in the Banteay Meanchey province on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one Cambodian civilian, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Cambodia's National Assembly issued a strong petition condemning what it described as Thailand’s “brutal and inhumane invasion," according to the news agency.

The Thai army said that Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into a village located in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, causing widespread damage to the civilian infrastructure, according to the daily Nation Thailand.

Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the fighting, adding that 41 other civilians died as “collateral effects.”

RelatedTRT World - Cambodia sees mass displacement as conflict with Thailand escalates

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

RECOMMENDED

Nearly a million people have been displaced on both sides since the renewed clashes began on December 8.

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said that almost 610,000 people from the country were displaced due to the ongoing clashes, according to Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Currently, more than 150,000 people remain displaced on the Thai side, according to the Defence and Foreign Ministries, while the army had earlier reported that some 400,000 people were displaced.

Military talks between Thailand and Cambodia are likely to continue through the week after the two nations began the talks in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province on Wednesday, according to the Thai Enquirer news website.

The two sides will hold a full General Border Committee meeting on Saturday, co-chaired by the countries’ defence ministers.

If the talks do not result in agreements on key technical frameworks, Bangkok has said it will not proceed with the meeting or sign any agreements.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing