The US Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of a Salvadoran migrant who was wrongfully deported last month and sent to a notorious prison in his native country.

The government must "'facilitate' (Kilmar) Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador," the conservative-majority court said in its unsigned ruling on Thursday.

Abrego Garcia, 29, was living in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador last month as part of Republican President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Abrego Garcia had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in El Salvador.

Lower courts had ordered that the US government return him to the United States by midnight on Monday, although the Supreme Court put that order on hold hours before the deadline.

The government had challenged the orders, arguing that Abrego Garcia is a member of Salvadoran gang MS-13 — a claim the lower courts found lacked evidence.