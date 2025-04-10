WORLD
2 min read
Top US court orders Trump admin to bring back mistakenly deported Maryland man
Supreme Court orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia, now being held in a notorious Salvadoran prison, returned to United States by midnight Monday.
00:00
Top US court orders Trump admin to bring back mistakenly deported Maryland man
Kilmar Abrego Garcia lived in the US legally with a work permit and was erroneously deported to El Salvador. / Reuters
April 10, 2025

The US Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of a Salvadoran migrant who was wrongfully deported last month and sent to a notorious prison in his native country.

The government must "'facilitate' (Kilmar) Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador," the conservative-majority court said in its unsigned ruling on Thursday.

Abrego Garcia, 29, was living in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador last month as part of Republican President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Abrego Garcia had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in El Salvador.

Lower courts had ordered that the US government return him to the United States by midnight on Monday, although the Supreme Court put that order on hold hours before the deadline.

The government had challenged the orders, arguing that Abrego Garcia is a member of Salvadoran gang MS-13 — a claim the lower courts found lacked evidence.

RECOMMENDED

It also argued that it no longer had jurisdiction to have Abrego Garcia released now he is Salvadoran soil.

"The deadline in the challenged order is no longer effective," the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

However, "the rest of the District Court's order remains in effect" requiring Abrego Garcia's return, the judges added.

A minority statement signed by liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson argued there was "no basis in law" for Abrego Garcia's removal to El Salvador.

"The government's argument... implies that it could deport and incarcerate any person, including US citizens, without legal consequence, so long as it does so before a court could intervene," they added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot