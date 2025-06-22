Türkiye's foreign ministry and the UN special envoy for Syria have strongly condemned a deadly suicide bombing at a church in the Syrian capital, Damascus, calling for national unity in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, Geir Pedersen denounced what he described as a "terrorist attack" at Mar Elias Church in Douileia, Damascus, which killed and wounded civilians attending mass.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack which killed and injured civilians who were attending mass," said Pedersen, adding that the incident requires "a full investigation and action by the authorities".

Türkiye

Türkiye also condemned the attack, which the Syrian Health Ministry said killed at least 20 people and wounded 52 others.

A suicide bomber affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group opened fire inside the church before detonating himself, according to the ministry.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said the attack aimed to destabilise Syria and disrupt social cohesion.