Turkish and Bulgarian geologists participating in Türkiye's 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition have launched a joint research initiative to uncover Antarctica's geological history and assess its implications for future climate change.

The expedition is coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak) of Türkiye's Marmara Research Center's Polar Research Institute under the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Presidency.

Researchers are examining what they describe as Antarctica's geological memory to understand how the continent transformed from a temperate landmass into a frozen environment over millions of years.

Goksu Uslular, deputy leader of the expedition, is working alongside Stoyan Georgiev, an associate professor at the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, on geological fieldwork on Horseshoe Island, where Türkiye's Antarctic research camp is located.

Uslular said the joint effort focuses on mapping the island's magmatic history, which she said would significantly advance understanding of Antarctica's geological evolution and the long-term effects of climate change.

"Horseshoe Island, located in West Antarctica, hosts rocks from different magmatic phases that bear the races of this long geological evolution," she said.

"Jurassic-Cretaceous magmatic rocks are especially widespread on the island, and additionally, pillow lavas, agglomerates, and various volcanic units formed in submarine or shallow marine environments are also found in this region."