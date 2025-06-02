Türkiye's exports increased 2.7% year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Monday.

"Our exports are increasing despite weak demand and tough competition," Omer Bolat said at a press conference in Istanbul.

On a monthly basis, the exports jumped 19.4% from April's $20.8 billion.

Türkiye's imports also rose by 2.1% on an annual basis to $31.3 billion in May.