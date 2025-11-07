Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the United States on Friday after the Trump administration ordered reductions to ease the strain on air traffic controllers who are working without pay amid congressional paralysis on funding the US budget.

With Republicans and Democrats in a bitter standoff over spending priorities, including over healthcare, Congress has ground to a standstill, leaving the entire federal funding spigot closed.

Vast numbers of government employees, including vital airport staff, are working either without pay or are at home furloughed, waiting for the now nearly six-week crisis to end.

The impact remained unclear early on Friday, with the flight reductions due to take effect gradually, starting at four percent and rising to 10 percent next week if Congress still hasn't reached a funding deal.

More than 800 flights scheduled for Friday were cancelled, according to tracking website FlightAware, which would be more than the previous three days combined.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said three percent of US flights had been cancelled so far.

The upheaval means ordinary Americans are now directly aware of the impacts from the fight in Washington, where the funding shutdown began on October 1, increasing pressure on both parties.

"This isn't about politics, it's about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system," said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, pushing back against criticism that the order aims to increase pressure on Democrats to end the shutdown.

The most affected airports so far were Chicago O'Hare, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to data analysed by AFP.

American Airlines said in a statement that its scheduled reduction amounted to 220 flight cancellations each day.

Delta Airlines said it was axing about 170 flights scheduled for Friday, while broadcaster CNN reported Southwest Airlines cut around 100 flights set for that day.

More than 6,800 US flights were delayed on Thursday with some 200 cancellations, FlightAware data showed, with passengers facing long lines at security checkpoints.