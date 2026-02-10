WORLD
2 min read
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Nigeria’s northeast has for more than a decade been the epicentre of a violent insurgency led mainly by Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP.
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Nigerian military arrives at Woro community, after an overnight attack that killed residents, in Kwara state, Nigeria, February 4 2026. / Reuters
February 10, 2026

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised more than 30 terrorists and facilitated the return of over 700 Nigerian refugees over the past week, following intensified military operations across the country’s northeast.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Michael Onoja told reporters late on Monday that the successes resulted from aggressive, intelligence-driven ground and air operations targeting Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS elements, carried out jointly with air components and local security groups.

He said troops conducting clearance operations in the Timbuktu Triangle around Kimba in the Damboa local government area of Borno State neutralised more than 20 terrorists, including a notorious commander identified as Julaibib.

The Timbuktu Triangle has long been regarded as a strategic hideout and transit corridor for terrorist groups operating in the North East.

RelatedTRT World - Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists

Further engagements were recorded, he added, in Gwoza local government area of Borno State and in Hong and Mubi North local government areas of Adamawa State, resulting in additional neutralisations, arrests of suspected kidnappers, the rescue of abducted persons, and the recovery of arms and other military equipment.

RECOMMENDED

Onoja also said troops uncovered and destroyed three major terrorist detention facilities along the Damboa-Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle. Each facility, he noted, had the capacity to hold about 300 captives, with 70 victims rescued during the operation.

In a related development, the military facilitated the repatriation of a second batch of about 700 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon through the Banki border in Bama local government area of Borno State, with security provided throughout the exercise.

He added that sustained operations across Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states led to the arrest of terrorist logistics suppliers and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

RelatedTRT World - Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals

Nigeria’s northeast has for more than a decade been the epicentre of a violent insurgency led mainly by Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP. The conflict, which escalated in 2009, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and severely disrupted livelihoods across Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Despite sustained military offensives in recent years that have degraded insurgent capabilities and reclaimed territory, sporadic attacks and the continued use of improvised explosive devices persist, keeping stabilisation efforts and the safe return of displaced populations high on the government’s security agenda.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands