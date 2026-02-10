The Nigerian Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised more than 30 terrorists and facilitated the return of over 700 Nigerian refugees over the past week, following intensified military operations across the country’s northeast.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Michael Onoja told reporters late on Monday that the successes resulted from aggressive, intelligence-driven ground and air operations targeting Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS elements, carried out jointly with air components and local security groups.

He said troops conducting clearance operations in the Timbuktu Triangle around Kimba in the Damboa local government area of Borno State neutralised more than 20 terrorists, including a notorious commander identified as Julaibib.

The Timbuktu Triangle has long been regarded as a strategic hideout and transit corridor for terrorist groups operating in the North East.

Further engagements were recorded, he added, in Gwoza local government area of Borno State and in Hong and Mubi North local government areas of Adamawa State, resulting in additional neutralisations, arrests of suspected kidnappers, the rescue of abducted persons, and the recovery of arms and other military equipment.