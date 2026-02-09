Elon Musk’s SpaceX could build a self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years, said the American tech billionaire.

According to Musk, his aerospace company also aims to begin building a city on Mars within about five to seven years, although to date no human has set foot on Mars, and no manned Mars mission has been scheduled.

However, the company’s overriding priority is “securing the future of civilization” on the Moon, he said on Monday.

“It is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months (six month trip time), whereas we can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time),” he wrote on his social media platform X.