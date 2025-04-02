Azerbaijan's president has reiterated Baku’s demand from Armenia to remove a territorial provision in the country’s constitution as one of the conditions for signing a peace deal.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his visiting German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the capital Baku on Wednesday, Ilham Aliyev recalled that the text of the peace agreement with Armenia has been fully agreed upon and that Azerbaijan does not put forward any additional conditions, according to the state news agency Azertac.

“Our conditions are known to Armenia, they are not new. We have been putting forward these conditions for a long time. However, we have not received any serious response from Armenia to date. What does this consist of? First, the OSCE Minsk Group must be dissolved,” Aliyev was quoted as saying.

The president said the second condition is related to Armenia’s constitution, which he said has a provision, referencing the country’s Act of Independence, about unifying Azerbaijan’s legal and historical territory with Armenia.

“This is considered an open territorial claim against us. Therefore, the removal of this clause from the Armenian constitution is our legitimate demand,” Aliyev further said, noting that there will be no obstacles to the deal’s signing once these two conditions are met.

Aliyev also said he informed Steinmeier of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process during their talks earlier Wednesday.

“I stated that after the end of the Second Karabakh War, it was Azerbaijan and I personally who initiated the start of peace negotiations.



At that time, neither Armenia nor the then-functioning OSCE Minsk Group had put forward such a proposal. … This in itself shows how interested we are in concluding a peace treaty,” Aliyev stressed.

Commenting on his counterpart's visit to Baku, Aliyev said he is certain that his visit will give a new positive impetus to bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.