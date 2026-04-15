As global attention turned to Islamabad in hopes of a diplomatic off-ramp from escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions, talks between Washington and Tehran ended without a breakthrough, raising fears that the conflict is entering a new and more dangerous phase.

Within hours of the failed negotiations, US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric again, announcing a naval blockade targeting Iran’s oil exports in the Gulf and tasking CENTCOM with enforcing the measure.

The move marks a significant escalation following the collapse of talks in Pakistan, after which Washington ordered a blockade of maritime traffic linked to Iran.

Tehran issued a stark warning: if the security of its ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in those waters will be safe, according to a statement carried by state media.

While Trump’s blockade echoes earlier US pressure tactics, particularly against Venezuela, analysts caution that the comparison is limited.

The geopolitical stakes, geographic realities, and global economic implications surrounding Iran, especially given its position along the Strait of Hormuz, make this confrontation far more consequential.

Both Venezuela and Iran are oil-rich countries that have historically aligned on anti-Western positions, particularly before the US-led ouster of Nicolás Maduro in a special forces operation in Caracas.

While Venezuela lies in the Americas, close to US shores, Iran is located in the volatile Middle East and controls the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global chokepoint for energy supplies.

“In terms of impact on the global economy and the scope of American military maneuvering in the Caribbean Sea and the Indian Ocean near the Strait of Hormuz, I don't think a comparison is feasible,” Nurullah Gur, a Turkish economist, tells TRT World.

Iran is no Venezuela

In contrast to the Venezuela situation, where there was no direct military clash between US and Venezuelan forces, the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government have been involved in a five-week conflict with Iran, yet they have not secured clear military dominance.

Tehran has sustained its leverage by effectively controlling the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupts oil shipments and hampers trade, including those involving US-aligned vessels.

US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran, whose supreme leader and several political and military figures were killed in joint US-Israel strikes under Operation Epic Fury, showed no willingness to accept the American delegation’s “terms” during the Islamabad talks.

This indicates that Tehran is unlikely to submit to Washington’s pressure, even if military escalation continues.

By contrast, in Venezuela, following the capture of Nicolás Maduro by US forces, the remaining leadership appeared to move towards an understanding with Washington, aligning more closely with Trump’s demands.

Related TRT World - What does the US want from post-Maduro Venezuela?

“While US blockades on Venezuela and Iran have a similarity in relation to their function of blocking both countries’ oil shipments to China, their economic effects on regional and global economies are clearly different from each other,” Mehmet Babacan, professor of economics at Marmara University, tell TRT World.

“In the long run, the US-Iranian blockade means importing inflation for everyone. In the case of Venezuela, this was limited,” says Babacan, who is also a former member of the auditing committee of the Turkish Central Bank, referring to rising prices worldwide, from oil to food and other commodities, throughout the Iran war.

Global downgrade

Economists forecast that the US blockade and the possible continuation of the Iran war will lead to commodity price volatility, exposing the world economy to upward risks to inflation and increasing interest rates.

“Double blocking of the Hormuz Strait will further strain the global economy, deteriorating the expectations over the oil/gas prices, especially in the futures market. Immediate spillovers on commodity demand will falter production and global supply chains seeing disruptions in the mid-term,” says Babacan.