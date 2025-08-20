Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that discussing any Western security guarantees for Ukraine without Russian involvement was a "road to nowhere".

NATO military chiefs are set to discuss the details of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine on Wednesday amid efforts to broker an end to Russia's offensive.

But Lavrov warned that "seriously discussing security guarantees without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a road to nowhere.

"We cannot agree that it is now suggested to solve collective security issues without the Russian Federation," he told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the ensuing conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke on Monday with his Russian counterpart, said Putin had agreed to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine.

Raising level of talks