Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to most flights, allowing only international civilian arrivals and departures that receive prior permission, according to an official aviation notice issued.

A notice to air missions said Tehran’s airspace will remain closed until January 15, with international civilian flights permitted only after approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The restriction has applied to flights entering or leaving Iran, while all other air traffic has been suspended, the notice said.

The move has come amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including ongoing anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump has said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran have been halted, while warning that Washington is closely monitoring developments.