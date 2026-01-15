MIDDLE EAST
Iran closes airspace to most flights amid rising tensions
Tehran allows only approved international civilian flights as unrest continues and regional pressure intensifies.
Airspace closure comes amid domestic unrest and mounting international concern over Iran [File] / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to most flights, allowing only international civilian arrivals and departures that receive prior permission, according to an official aviation notice issued.

A notice to air missions said Tehran’s airspace will remain closed until January 15, with international civilian flights permitted only after approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The restriction has applied to flights entering or leaving Iran, while all other air traffic has been suspended, the notice said.

The move has come amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including ongoing anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump has said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran have been halted, while warning that Washington is closely monitoring developments.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and has warned that the United States could take "very strong action" if executions proceed.

G7 foreign ministers have also condemned what they described as the "deliberate use of violence" against protesters, urging Iranian authorities to show restraint and respect human rights, while warning that additional measures could follow.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the United States and Israel of backing what they describe as unrest and terrorism linked to the protests — claims denied by Western governments.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, while rights groups have reported thousands killed and injured since demonstrations began in late December.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
