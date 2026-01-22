WORLD
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
An attack on a senior official of Southern Giants Brigades leaves three injured
Members of security forces inspect the site of a deadly car bomb attack near the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, January 21 2026. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

The Yemeni government announced on Wednesday that a bomb attack on a Southern Giants Brigades convoy left five dead and three injured in Aden, the country’s temporary capital.

In a written statement, the government said the attack was carried out against the commander of the Second Brigade - Southern Giants Brigades, Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri’s convoy in the Ceule area.

The statement strongly condemned the “treacherous terrorist attack” targeting the convoy.

It said any attack targeting the armed forces or military leaders would be met with deterrent measures, stressing the attempt was doomed to fail.

While the statement did not provide information on Shukri’s condition, the media centre of the army-affiliated brigade said he was lightly wounded and is receiving treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

