WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire
Local reports say the death toll rose to 70,945, and the number of wounded jumped to 171,211.
Gaza death toll continues to rise amid repeated Israeli violations of ceasefire. / AA
December 27, 2025

The number of Palestinians Israel killed since October 2023 has reached 70,945, mostly women and children, medical sources told WAFA news agency.

The agency cited local sources on Friday as saying that the number of Palestinians that Israel wounded also jumped to 171,211, with many victims still trapped under rubble.

Israel killed at least three Palestinians in the last 24 hours, including two previously unrecorded victims.

Later in the day, however, Israel reportedly killed another Palestinian in northern Gaza, taking the death toll since the ceasefire took place in October to 411.

Israel has failed to meet commitments under the first phase of the agreement, particularly a halt to hostilities, as Israeli forces have continued to launch attacks.

It has also reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of the population.

The UN estimates the cost of reconstructing Gaza at about $70 billion as a result of the Israeli genocide.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
