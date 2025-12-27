The number of Palestinians Israel killed since October 2023 has reached 70,945, mostly women and children, medical sources told WAFA news agency.

The agency cited local sources on Friday as saying that the number of Palestinians that Israel wounded also jumped to 171,211, with many victims still trapped under rubble.

Israel killed at least three Palestinians in the last 24 hours, including two previously unrecorded victims.

Later in the day, however, Israel reportedly killed another Palestinian in northern Gaza, taking the death toll since the ceasefire took place in October to 411.