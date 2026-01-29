Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its navigational warnings against Greece's illegal activities in the Aegean Sea are indefinite, not for two years.

“Our navigational notices, which serve as technical objections to Greece's activities in the Aegean Sea that violate international law, have been issued indefinitely — not for 2 years as claimed by the Greek press," the ministry said.

It further said the Turkish navigational warnings, known as NAVTEXs, emphasise that all research activities in maritime areas covering the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea must be coordinated with Türkiye.

The ministry also stressed that military activities in areas, including the territorial waters of the islands under demilitarised status, could endanger navigational safety and violate international treaties.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to render ineffective, within the framework of international law, unilateral activities and initiatives that ignore our country's rights and interests arising from its maritime jurisdiction areas.”