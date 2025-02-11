In a troubling development for global humanitarian efforts, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reported that food products valued at $489 million are at risk of spoiling due to an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to suspend foreign aid. This situation raises significant concerns about the impact on vulnerable populations who rely on this assistance.

A recent report from USAID's Office of Inspector General highlights the agency's struggles in managing humanitarian assistance amid widespread staffing reductions and uncertainty regarding foreign assistance waivers. The report, released on Monday, indicates that these challenges have severely hampered USAID's ability to distribute and protect taxpayer-funded aid effectively.

According to USAID staff, the uncertainty surrounding the agency's operations has left over $489 million worth of food assistance stranded at ports, in transit, and in warehouses, all of which are now at risk of spoilage. This predicament not only threatens the integrity of the food supply but also undermines the agency's mission to provide critical support to those in need.

The report further reveals that USAID staff have identified more than 500,000 additional metric tonnes of food that are either currently at sea or prepared for shipment. This alarming inventory highlights the scale of the crisis, as these food supplies are essential for addressing hunger and malnutrition in various regions around the world.

The food in question is sourced from American farmers through Title II Food for Peace, a longstanding program dedicated to international food aid, and is funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC). However, due to the exclusion of this funding source from the Secretary's emergency food assistance waiver, these vital commodities find themselves in a precarious situation, subject to spoilage and unanticipated storage needs.