TRT World Digital wins big at the 2025 Lovie Awards
TRT World Digital has received multiple honours at this year’s Lovie Awards with five of its productions winning across diverse categories.
November 7, 2025

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the winners of the 2025 Lovie Awards on November 6, celebrating outstanding achievements in European digital media.

TRT World Digital earned both jury and People’s Lovie honours, highlighting the team’s creative storytelling and impact-driven journalism.

Among the standout winners was Gaza Sunbirds: Against All Odds, which won Gold in Film & Video: Documentary (People’s Lovie). The film follows Gaza’s para-cycling team as they pursue their dreams against the backdrop of siege and destruction — a story that deeply resonated with global audiences.

TRT World’s Digital Series Horrors of Syria’s Notorious Prisons received the Silver Lovie Award in Film & Video: News & Politics, recognised for its powerful reporting on the brutal conditions inside Syria’s detention system and the survivors’ pursuit of justice.

Another TRT World series Muslims: Dutch ‘Others?’ won a Bronze People’s Lovie in Social: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, exploring how Dutch Muslims navigate identity and belonging in an increasingly polarised Europe.

In the Film & Video category, a digital video titled Could Iron Dome Be Cracked? earned a Bronze People’s Lovie for Best Use of Animation, praised for its engaging visual breakdown of Israel’s air defence system and the science behind it.

Meanwhile, Techno-Oligarchy took home the Silver People’s Lovie for Best Editing, recognised for its innovative approach to explaining how a handful of tech giants dominate the digital world.

“These awards reflect the strength and creativity of our digital storytelling,” said the TRT World Digital team. “Each project aims to combine journalistic depth with cinematic quality to reach audiences across platforms.”

The Lovie Awards, often referred to as “Europe’s Webby Awards,” honour the best in digital content, video, and storytelling from across the continent. The “People’s Lovie” titles are voted by the public, underscoring the resonance of TRT World Digital’s work with audiences worldwide.

SOURCE:TRT World
