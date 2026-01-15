Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his counterparts of Iran, Oman and Qatar to discuss regional de-escalation amid fears of a US strike against Tehran.
A Foreign Ministry statement said on Thursday that bin Farhan spoke over the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss developments in the region and ways to enhance its security and stability.
The Saudi foreign minister and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, also reviewed over the phone regional developments and joint efforts aimed at achieving security and stability across the region, the state news agency SPA reported.
Bin Farhan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also discussed efforts to promote security and stability in the region, SPA said.
Trump softens rhetoric on Iran
The diplomatic outreach came after US President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric towards Iran during remarks at the White House late on Wednesday.
Trump said he had been informed that executions in Iran had stopped, but warned that “if something like that happens, we will all be saddened.”
Fears have grown in recent days of a possible US attack on Iran, where anti-government protests have been taking place since late last month over worsening economic conditions in the country.
On Wednesday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Israeli assessments indicated the US could target Iran in the coming days.
Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism” amid the ongoing protests.
Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. US-based rights group, estimates that more than 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.