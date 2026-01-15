Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his counterparts of Iran, Oman and Qatar to discuss regional de-escalation amid fears of a US strike against Tehran.

A Foreign Ministry statement said on Thursday that bin Farhan spoke over the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss developments in the region and ways to enhance its security and stability.

The Saudi foreign minister and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, also reviewed over the phone regional developments and joint efforts aimed at achieving security and stability across the region, the state news agency SPA reported.

Bin Farhan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also discussed efforts to promote security and stability in the region, SPA said.

Trump softens rhetoric on Iran

The diplomatic outreach came after US President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric towards Iran during remarks at the White House late on Wednesday.