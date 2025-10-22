The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Wednesday Israel’s continued destruction and forced displacement campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

“The future of Gaza and West Bank are one. A drawdown in Gaza should not become an opportunity to tighten the grip of occupation elsewhere,” the agency quoted Roland Friedrich, the director of UNRWA Affairs for the occupied West Bank, as saying on X.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Friedrich pointed out a significant escalation of settler violence and settlement expansion across the West Bank, “pushing vulnerable Palestinian communities from their lands amid increasingly coercive conditions—paving the way for annexation.”

According to Palestinian figures, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out 7,154 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since October 2023, killing 33 Palestinians and displacing 33 Bedouin communities.