CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
1 min read
Russia says air defences down three Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow
The Russian Defence Ministry also reports intercepting and destroying 38 drones over southern regions and Crimea within three hours.
Russia says air defences down three Ukrainian drones bound for Moscow
Russian air defences down three Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, mayor says / Reuters
November 1, 2025

Russian air defences shot down three Ukrainian drones heading toward Moscow early on Saturday, the city’s mayor said, as fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that debris from the downed drones was being examined at the crash sites.

The Russian Defence Ministry also reported intercepting and destroying 38 drones over southern regions and Crimea within three hours.

RelatedTRT World - Russia captures more Ukrainian villages as Trump-Putin meeting remains uncertain
RECOMMENDED


Ukrainian special forces deployed in Pokrovsk

Meanwhile, two Ukrainian military sources told local media that Kiev had deployed special forces into the embattled city of Pokrovsk earlier this week, where Russian forces claim to have encircled Ukrainian troops.

The elite troops reportedly arrived by Black Hawk helicopter under heavy Russian drone surveillance, in an operation overseen by Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov. Pokrovsk, a key transport hub, has become a major flashpoint as Russia seeks full control of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced the battle in his nightly address, saying, “We continue to destroy the occupier. The most important thing is to stop Russian attacks wherever possible.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death