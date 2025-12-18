AMERICAS
US military kills 4 in another vessel strike in Eastern Pacific
The latest strike takes the death toll from the US attacks in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to nearly 100.
"A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," US Southern Command says. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

US forces have carried out a strike on an alleged drug vessel in the Pacific Ocean, killing four "narco-terrorists," the US Southern Command announced.

The US military "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization" in the Eastern Pacific, which was engaged in "narco-trafficking operations," the Southern Command said on X on Wednesday.

"A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," it added.

The latest strike brings the death toll up to 99 since the United States began in September striking alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

US President Donald Trump has also overseen a major military deployment off the coast of Venezuela, and this week declared a “blockade of sanctioned oil vessels" to and from Caracas.

The moves add growing pressure to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who claims the US campaign seeks regime change instead of its stated goal of stopping drug trafficking.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
