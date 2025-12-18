US forces have carried out a strike on an alleged drug vessel in the Pacific Ocean, killing four "narco-terrorists," the US Southern Command announced.

The US military "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization" in the Eastern Pacific, which was engaged in "narco-trafficking operations," the Southern Command said on X on Wednesday.

"A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," it added.