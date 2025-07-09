WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
Hamas has said no hostages will be freed without a resistance-driven deal, dismissing Netanyahu’s call for Gaza’s surrender.
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
Hamas says that any release of Israeli captives would only occur through an agreement dictated by the resistance’s terms. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
July 9, 2025

Hamas has dismissed recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the release of hostages and the surrender of Gaza, calling them a “delusional illusion of defeat.” 

The Palestinian resistance group said on Wednesday that any release of Israeli captives would only occur through an agreement dictated by the resistance’s terms.

In a statement released via Telegram, senior Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq rebuked Netanyahu’s claim that the war in Gaza would end with the unconditional release of hostages and the elimination of Hamas.

“Netanyahu’s talk about freeing all hostages and forcing Hamas to surrender reflects a psychological illusion of defeat, not the realities on the ground,” al-Rishq said.

RelatedTRT Global - Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders

‘No release without a deal’

Al-Rishq argued that Israel’s leadership has already failed to retrieve hostages through military operations, acknowledging that a serious agreement with the resistance is the only viable path forward.

RECOMMENDED

“There will be no release of captives without a negotiated agreement that meets the conditions set by the resistance,” he stressed, rejecting any notion of Gaza’s submission.

“Gaza will not surrender. Just as the resistance imposes equations on the ground, it will also dictate the terms of any agreement.”

RelatedTRT Global - Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow

Netanyahu reiterates war aims

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu said on X that the war’s objectives remain unchanged: ensuring the release of all Israeli hostages, dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and ending the group’s threat to Israel.

“Our mission is not over,” he said. “Hamas will be defeated and disbanded, and Gaza will cease to pose any danger to Israel.”

His statement comes amid growing domestic pressure and international scrutiny over the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the fate of hostages held since October 7, 2023.

Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949