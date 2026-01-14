US President Donald Trump has said that he’s been told "on good authority" that plans for executions of protesters and their leaders in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has signalled fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on anti-government protesters.

"We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping — it’s stopped — it’s stopping," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions — so I’ve been told that on good authority."

Trump claims, which were made with few details, come as he’s told protesting Iranians in recent days that "help is on the way" and that his administration would "act accordingly" to respond to the Iranian government.

But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond and it wasn’t clear if his comments indicated he would hold off on action.