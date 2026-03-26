Political warning signs have begun to flash for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections, as the war in Iran keeps fuel prices high and Americans remain concerned about the cost of living.

The latest signal has come from President Donald Trump's own backyard, where Democrat Emily Gregory won a Florida special election in a district that includes his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Polling shows most Americans believe US military action against Iran has gone too far, while voters are increasingly concerned about affordability, alongside a weakening labour market and renewed inflation fears.

Trump has downplayed the economic impact, describing it as temporary.

Fuel prices have risen to $3.98 per gallon, from just under $3 before the war began, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).

Higher fuel costs are expected to push up prices across the economy, including groceries and services.

Related TRT World - War on Iran and petrol pain could turn US midterms into a referendum on Trump

Mounting pressure