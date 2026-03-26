WAR ON IRAN
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Republican concerns rise ahead of midterms amid Iran war impact
Rising fuel prices and voter concerns add pressure on Republicans, as polls show unease over Iran war and cost of living.
Republican concerns rise ahead of midterms amid Iran war impact
Economic strain and war concerns cloud midterm outlook / Reuters
16 hours ago

Political warning signs have begun to flash for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections, as the war in Iran keeps fuel prices high and Americans remain concerned about the cost of living.

The latest signal has come from President Donald Trump's own backyard, where Democrat Emily Gregory won a Florida special election in a district that includes his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Polling shows most Americans believe US military action against Iran has gone too far, while voters are increasingly concerned about affordability, alongside a weakening labour market and renewed inflation fears.

Trump has downplayed the economic impact, describing it as temporary.

Fuel prices have risen to $3.98 per gallon, from just under $3 before the war began, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).

Higher fuel costs are expected to push up prices across the economy, including groceries and services.

RelatedTRT World - War on Iran and petrol pain could turn US midterms into a referendum on Trump

Mounting pressure

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About 59 percent of Americans say military strikes in Iran have been excessive, while 45 percent are concerned about affording fuel, according to an AP-NORC poll.

Inflation is expected to rise, while employers cut 92,000 jobs last month.

A partial government shutdown has entered its fifth week, causing disruption at major airports.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for blocking funding, while negotiations remain stalled.

Trump has defended the war, saying: "I have to do what’s right."

Some Republicans have urged patience.

"I think this could be a thing that bolster conservatives’ approach to national security," said Representative Nick LaLota.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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