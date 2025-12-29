China has said it is conducting "major" military exercises around Taiwan, with live firing activities to be conducted on Tuesday across five zones in waters and airspace near the self-governed island claimed by Beijing.

"Starting from December 29, the PLA Eastern Theatre Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills code-named 'Justice Mission 2025'," said a statement from Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of China's military.

State news agency Xinhua also reported that China's military will conduct live-fire exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday, with a graphic demarcating five zones surrounding the island that will be under sea and airspace restrictions.

Taiwan's military said it has deployed "appropriate forces" in response to China's drills around the island.

"A response centre has been established, and appropriate forces have been deployed," the military said, adding that its armed forces "have carried out a rapid response exercise.”

Taiwan also condemned China's use of "military intimidation."

"In response to the Chinese authorities' disregard for international norms and the use of military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries, Taiwan expresses its strong condemnation," Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo said in a statement.

China-Japan tensions

China warned last month that it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan.