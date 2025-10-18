US President Donald Trump has intensified his feud with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, calling for his removal from office and endorsing a challenger, while Massie pushes forward a new bill to ban government-funded propaganda aimed at American citizens.

The confrontation marks the latest rift between Trump and a member of his own party, highlighting deep divisions inside the Republican ranks ahead of next year’s congressional primaries.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Massie on Friday, describing him as "a weak and pathetic RINO" — the pejorative acronym for "Republican in name only" — and urging voters in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District to replace him.

"Third-rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a weak and pathetic RINO from the great Commonwealth of Kentucky, must be thrown out of office as soon as possible," Trump wrote.

He threw his support behind Captain Ed Gallrein, a decorated Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and fifth-generation Kentucky farmer.

He said Gallrein embodies the "wisdom and courage" needed to defend the country, support veterans, and "ensure peace through strength."

The remarks came shortly after Trump also criticised Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, underscoring widening tension between the White House and libertarian-leaning Republicans who oppose parts of Trump’s foreign and fiscal policies.

According to local reports, Massie has publicly clashed with Trump on key issues such as government spending, surveillance authorities, and military interventions abroad.

Massie’s counter move: Ban on government propaganda

Hours before Trump’s remarks, Massie introduced a bill aimed at banning the use of taxpayer money for domestic propaganda, a measure that quickly drew attention across Washington.

The legislation would repeal the Smith–Mundt Modernization Act of 2013, which lifted long-standing restrictions that prevented federal agencies from directing government information or media content toward US audiences.

Under Massie’s proposal, federal entities such as the State Department and the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) would be prohibited from funding or distributing government messaging that targets the American public.

"Taxpayer-funded fake news should never be used to influence the American people," Massie said in announcing the bill.

He argued that the measure would restore transparency and accountability in publicly funded communications.

"Americans shouldn’t pay taxes to be propagandised by their own government," he said.

"The bill demands full transparency in all federally funded communications. No more government-run influence campaigns disguised as news."

Massie’s office said the legislation would also require clear labelling for any government-sponsored materials sent overseas and ensure that agencies disclose their media operations to Congress.

The Kentucky congressman’s measure has the backing of many senators like Mike Lee, who filed a companion bill in the Senate.