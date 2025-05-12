Gaza is at "critical risk of famine", with the entire population facing a food crisis after more than two months of an Israeli aid blockade, a food security monitor warned.

Twenty-two percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people are facing a humanitarian "catastrophe", while the entire population is at risk of a food crisis "or worse" by September, the UN- and NGO-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said on Monday in a report.

It said there had been a "major deterioration" in the situation since its last assessment in October 2024.

Related Gaza famine risk grows amid intense Israeli aggression — monitor

"The entire population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with half a million people – one in five – facing starvation," it said.

The consortium, which uses a five-level famine warning system, found that from April 1 to May 10, 244,000 people in Gaza were in the most critical food security situation – level five, or "catastrophe/famine".

It classified another 925,000 as level four, or "emergency".

The warning came after Israel's security cabinet last week approved plans to expand its ongoing military operation, including the "conquest" of Gaza and the displacement of its population.