The United Nations has said it has "dispatched" around 90 trucks carrying much-needed aid into Gaza, but the food and medicines are not reaching everyone due to the Israeli interference.

The aid distribution on Wednesday was the first in Gaza since early March and follows a global hue and cry over the Israeli blockade that has already killed hundreds because of malnutrition.

Reports from Gaza say that 87 aid trucks were allocated to international and local organisations to meet "urgent humanitarian needs".

Nahed Shahiber, the president of the association of private transport companies in Gaza, told Anadolu that among the trucks, 75 entered carrying flour for bakeries in the central and southern governorates through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern part of Gaza.

Shahiber confirmed that there is no coordination for aid trucks to enter Gaza City and North Gaza governorate via the Netzarim corridor, as the army is preventing truck movement through it.

He said 12 trucks were loaded with nutritional supplements for children that UNICEF is going to disperse, and their cargo was offloaded in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

TRT World correspondent in Gaza has reported that though aid trucks have entered the Palestinian enclave, aid distribution is only partially allowed as Israel’s occupying army in Gaza has marked several areas as ‘unsafe’ for the movement of vehicles, thus hampering the aid distribution.

‘A drop in the bucket’

Gaza requires a minimum of 500 trucks daily carrying urgent relief and medical and food aid, along with at least 50 fuel trucks, as life-saving necessities amid a worsening famine caused by Israel’s closure of border crossings for over two months, Palestinian officials say.

Earlier, UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke said only five aid trucks had entered Gaza by Tuesday afternoon, and aid workers had not been granted permission to distribute the supplies.

Since March 2, two million Palestinians have been starved by the Israeli blockade, and the distribution of minuscule quantities of aid has become problematic.