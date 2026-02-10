WORLD
1 min read
Poland seeks EU arrest warrant for ex-minister granted asylum in Hungary
Former justice minister suspected of committing 26 offences related to misuse of public funds and abuse of power.
Poland seeks EU arrest warrant for ex-minister granted asylum in Hungary
Zbigniew Ziobro sought asylum in Hungary to avoid prosecution for the Justice Fund scandal, claiming the Polish charges are political. / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Polish prosecutors requested a European arrest warrant on Tuesday for a former justice minister who was granted political asylum by Hungary last month, according to broadcaster TVP World.

Prosecutors filed a request for a European arrest warrant against Zbigniew Ziobro, who is facing multiple charges in Poland.

The prosecutor’s office said Ziobro was “most likely hiding in a European Union country to avoid criminal liability,” and “his current address is unknown.”

RECOMMENDED

The motion came after officials issued a domestic arrest warrant last week, and a Warsaw court ordered pre-trial detention of the former minister, who is suspected of committing 26 offences relating to the misuse of public funds and abuse of power.

Ziobro is accused of establishing and leading an “organised criminal group” that allegedly misused around €35.4 million ($42 million) from a state program to help crime victims.

RelatedTRT World - Poland to quit treaty on violence against women, minister says
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands