Lawmakers from US President Donald Trump's Republican Party are gathering for a strategy session in Florida, with one urgent issue topping the agenda: how to prevent the US-Israel war on Iran from becoming a midterm election liability.

The long-planned annual meeting on Monday, hosted this year at Trump’s Miami-area golf club, comes more than a week after he ordered strikes alongside Israel on Iran.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran triggered a massive ongoing retaliatory strikes across the Middle East and sent ripple effects through global markets.

As crude prices soar to multi-year highs, along with a spike in US fuel prices, Republicans face potential political backlash just eight months before the November vote.

Losing their narrow control of Congress could also derail the final two years of Trump's term in office.

The new open-ended conflict has already divided the president's base, after the 79-year-old business tycoon campaigned on ending overseas wars.

‘Betrayal’