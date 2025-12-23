WORLD
US strikes another alleged drug-smuggling boat in eastern Pacific, killing one
Alleged "narco-terrorist" killed; no US military forces harmed, says US Southern Command.
US military says it carried out strikes on two vessels, in a location given as Eastern Pacific, December 18, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

The US military has said that it had conducted another strike against a boat it claimed was smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing one person.

In a social media post on Monday, US Southern Command said, “Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Southern Command provided no evidence that the vessel was engaged in drug smuggling.

A video posted by US Southern Command shows splashes of water near one side of the boat. After a second salvo, the rear of the boat catches fire. More splashes engulf the craft, and the fire grows. In the final second of the video, the vessel can be seen adrift with a large patch of fire alongside it.

Earlier videos of US boat strikes showed vessels suddenly exploding, suggesting missile strikes. Some strike videos even had visible rocket-like projectiles coming down on the boats.

The Trump administration has said the strikes were meant to stop the flow of drugs into the US and increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

At least 105 people have been killed in 29 known strikes since early September.

The strikes have faced scrutiny from US lawmakers and human rights activists, who say the administration has offered scant evidence that its targets are indeed drug smugglers and say the fatal strikes amount to extrajudicial killings.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has stepped up efforts to interdict oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea as part of the Trump administration’s escalating campaign against Maduro.

SOURCE:AP
