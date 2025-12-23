The US military has said that it had conducted another strike against a boat it claimed was smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing one person.

In a social media post on Monday, US Southern Command said, “Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Southern Command provided no evidence that the vessel was engaged in drug smuggling.

A video posted by US Southern Command shows splashes of water near one side of the boat. After a second salvo, the rear of the boat catches fire. More splashes engulf the craft, and the fire grows. In the final second of the video, the vessel can be seen adrift with a large patch of fire alongside it.

Earlier videos of US boat strikes showed vessels suddenly exploding, suggesting missile strikes. Some strike videos even had visible rocket-like projectiles coming down on the boats.