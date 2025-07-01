Millions of people in Pakistan and elsewhere watched in horror as 13 members of the same family were swept away in a flash flood one by one in the scenic Swat valley.

One moment, men, women and children were taking selfies on the almost dry bank of the Swat River, and the next moment, they were left stranded on an island the size of a car.

Officials say the water in the Swat River, which is fed by glaciers in the Hindu Kush mountains, rose dramatically within minutes.

Across the country, more than 32 people have been killed due to heavy rains and flooding, with government officials and experts insisting that it’s time to revisit settlements that have encroached on riverbeds and steep terrains.

“The point is that such tragedies are avoidable,” says Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s former minister for climate change and environment.

“If we factor in the reality that our structural and immediate responses to extreme weather triggered by climate change are way below par. This has to change,” she tells TRT World.

A rising intensity

Although Pakistan has experienced 29 significant floods since its independence in 1947, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says severe flooding has become an almost annual event since 2010, marking a worrying shift in both frequency and intensity.

In 2022, Pakistan saw nearly triple the average rainfall in some areas, leading to catastrophic flooding that displaced millions.

Experts say rains are getting heavier, less predictable and more intense due to the impact of climate crisis.

Warmer temperatures mean the atmosphere can hold more moisture, which leads to sudden cloudbursts and extreme downpours. And the mountainous regions in country ;s north have become particularly vulnerable.

A ticking time bomb

Northern Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers – more than almost anywhere outside the polar regions.

But rising temperatures are causing these glaciers to melt rapidly. This has led to a growing risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which can cause sudden floods triggered when glacial lakes burst their banks.

In these areas, deforestation has added to the problem, as a lack of trees which can hold soil and absorb rainwater, sudden downpours are turning into destructive torrents.