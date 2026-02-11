Washington DC — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, having arrived in the US capital to tell the US president to adopt a firmer position in nuclear talks with Iran, with his sixth visit since Trump began his second term sparking protests.

Netanyahu, who has already met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's Middle East envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and participated in a signing or formal step to join Trump's Gaza Board of Peace, has been pushing to expand the US-Iran talks beyond just nuclear issues and to include Tehran ballistic missile programme.

"I will present to the president our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations — the essential principles, which, in my opinion are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East," Netanyahu told media before boarding his flight to US on Tuesday.

The White House meeting on Wednesday remains closed to media, with Netanyahu expected to return to Israel, likely by Thursday. No joint press conference has been announced.

Netanyahu's arrival was less conspicuous than usual. His vehicle entered the White House discreetly, using a side entrance.

Related TRT World - Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian

Protests near White House

Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered near the White House, stating Netanyahu’s visit is aimed "to incite and convince" Trump that he should attack Iran.