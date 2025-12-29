French President Emmanuel Macron said early on Monday that progress is being made on security guarantees for Ukraine, following talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are making progress on the security guarantees that will be central to building a just and lasting peace," Macron wrote on X.

He also confirmed that the Coalition of the Willing leaders will gather in Paris in early January "to finalise each country’s concrete contributions."

Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders held a phone call on Sunday to discuss "concrete steps" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.