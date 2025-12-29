WORLD
France signals progress on Ukraine security guarantees after Trump–Zelenskyy talks
French President Emmanuel Macron says Kiev’s allies will meet in Paris in early January to finalise concrete security commitments as part of efforts to secure a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
FILE: France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron said early on Monday that progress is being made on security guarantees for Ukraine, following talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are making progress on the security guarantees that will be central to building a just and lasting peace," Macron wrote on X.

He also confirmed that the Coalition of the Willing leaders will gather in Paris in early January "to finalise each country’s concrete contributions."

Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders held a phone call on Sunday to discuss "concrete steps" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The call, which lasted more than an hour following a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, included Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the US on Sunday following a visit to neighbouring Canada.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
