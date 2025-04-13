Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron over his plans to recognise a Palestinian state.

"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land — a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday.

He was addressing Macron's remarks earlier this week in which he said that France could recognise a Palestinian state within months.

"We will not endanger our existence over illusions detached from reality, and we will not accept moral lectures about establishing a Palestinian state that would threaten Israel's survival — especially not from those who oppose granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guiana, and other territories, whose independence would pose no threat to France whatsoever."

His remarks echoed those of his son Yair, who struck out at Macron in an earlier post on X.

"Screw you!" Yair Netanyahu wrote in English late on Saturday.

"Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea!" he added, apparently confusing it with French Guiana.

In his own X statement, Macron said: " I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognised by their neighbours."

Related TRT Global - Israel slams France's plan to recognise Palestine

Moving towards recognition