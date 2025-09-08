WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Israeli PM says demolitions are a "prelude" to a major ground operation in Gaza City; Hamas condemns remarks as "criminal sadism".
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Israeli PM says demolitions are a "prelude" to a major ground operation in Gaza City; Hamas condemns remarks as "criminal sadism" / AP
September 8, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has boasted that his forces destroyed 50 residential towers in Gaza City within two days, pledging more demolitions as part of plans to occupy the enclave’s largest urban centre.

"In the past two days, 50 of these towers have fallen. The air force brought them down," Netanyahu said in a video message.

"Now all of this is just an introduction, just a prelude, to the main intense operation — a ground manoeuvre of our forces, who are now organising and gathering in Gaza City."

He warned residents to flee, saying: "This is just the prelude to the main powerful operation, so I tell Gaza residents: you have been warned, get out of there."

The Palestinian group Hamas denounced the remarks, describing them as "one of the ugliest forms of sadism and criminality" carried out openly before the international community.

On Friday, Israeli forces began targeting multi-story buildings in Gaza City that were sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians, intensifying bombardments as part of a strategy to clear and occupy the city.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.

The genocide has devastated the enclave, displacing nearly the entire population and plunging it into starvation.

International legal bodies have taken action against Israeli leaders.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct in Gaza.

Despite global criticism, Netanyahu has vowed to expand the campaign.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales