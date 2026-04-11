TÜRKİYE
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Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
In a phone call with Macron, Erdogan urged diplomacy, safeguarding the truce, and advancing the Gaza peace plan.
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Turkish, French presidents discuss Iran ceasefire, regional stability, bilateral ties [File] / Reuters
April 11, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The leaders reviewed bilateral ties on Saturday, with Erdogan stating that advancing cooperation “in all areas, especially in the defence industry", would be beneficial for both countries, according to a statement by the directorate.

Erdogan said the process triggered by attacks on Iran has negatively affected the global environment, adding that diplomatic efforts supported by Türkiye and other countries have played “an important role” in achieving a ceasefire.

He stressed the need to protect the truce, warning that initiatives which could “sabotage the ceasefire process” must not be allowed, particularly in reference to attacks on Lebanon.

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Erdogan said Ankara will continue contributing to efforts aimed at maintaining stability.

He also emphasised the importance of launching the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, stating that the momentum achieved “should not be lost".

The leaders further discussed ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz “based on international law", along with developments in Syria, support for peace in the Caucasus, and efforts to revive negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for lasting peace.

RelatedTRT World - US-Iran talks should secure lasting peace, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
SOURCE:AA
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