Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The leaders reviewed bilateral ties on Saturday, with Erdogan stating that advancing cooperation “in all areas, especially in the defence industry", would be beneficial for both countries, according to a statement by the directorate.

Erdogan said the process triggered by attacks on Iran has negatively affected the global environment, adding that diplomatic efforts supported by Türkiye and other countries have played “an important role” in achieving a ceasefire.

He stressed the need to protect the truce, warning that initiatives which could “sabotage the ceasefire process” must not be allowed, particularly in reference to attacks on Lebanon.