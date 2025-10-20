US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of his key negotiators on the Gaza ceasefire deal, said the Palestinian group Hamas has been “acting in good faith” under the agreement, citing information received from regional mediators involved in the negotiations.

Speaking in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS, Kushner said the US, Israel and mediators were jointly monitoring implementation of the deal, including the recovery of Israeli captives and remains held by Hamas in Gaza.

“As far as we’ve seen from what’s being conveyed to us from the mediators, they are so far,” he said when asked whether Hamas was honouring the agreement.

“That could break down at any minute, but right now, we have seen them looking to honour their agreement.”

Kushner, who is also currently serving as an informal adviser to the Trump administration, said Washington was “pushing both sides to be proactive in finding solutions instead of blaming each other for breakdowns”, emphasising the goal of maintaining stability as the ceasefire’s first phase continues.

He added that progress in recovering the bodies of deceased hostages depended on coordination between Israeli authorities and mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, who are relaying information to Hamas officials in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Trump said that the ceasefire in Gaza remains in effect despite repeated Israeli strikes that have left dozens dead in the enclave, emphasising that Washington wants to ensure continued calm between Israel and Hamas.