China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is imposing sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei for spreading "fallacies" about issues related to Taiwan and other disputes between the two countries.

Hei, a member of the House of Councillors of the National Diet of Japan, is a China-born naturalised Japanese citizen who is also known by his Chinese name Shi Ping.

He has been a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party and has long been spreading "fallacies" on issues related to Taiwan, the Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku Islands) and the Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong regions, the ministry said.

Hei has also openly visited the controversial war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, which seriously violates the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and the one-China principle, constitutes a grave interference in China's internal affairs and severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added.

The Yasukuni Shrine was built in 1869 by Emperor Meiji and was dedicated to the Japanese soldiers who died in the wars since the Meiji restoration.