POLITICS
3 min read
'That was a big one': Trump hails Pakistan-India truce as his leading peace initiative to date
Flanked by Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan, Trump says brokering ceasefire between the nuclear-armed rivals was significant since "five or six planes got shot down" in the fighting, referring to Pakistan's downing of Indian jets.
'That was a big one': Trump hails Pakistan-India truce as his leading peace initiative to date
Trump holds hands of Azerbaijan's President Aliyev and Armenia's PM Pashinyan as they shake hands at the White House. / Reuters
August 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled after he brokered the truce between the South Asian nuclear rivals, saying he urged the two countries to focus on trade instead of war.

"Through trade I got things settled with India, Pakistan. I think it was trade more than any other reason. That's how I got involved," Trump told reporters on Friday during a trilateral summit at the White House involving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The summit culminated in the signing of a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who asserted that Trump's mediation should earn him a Nobel Peace Prize — an award the US leader has been vocal about seeking.

"I said, you know, I don't want to be dealing with countries that are trying to blow up themselves and maybe the world, you know, they're nuclear nations," Trump said, referring to his calls to Indian and Pakistani leadership in May.

Trump stated that resolving the Pakistan-India conflict "was a big one" because it could have quickly escalated into a nuclear war.

"That was a big one, getting that one settled, I think you'd agree that was a big one and they were going at it, you know, they were shooting airplanes out of the sky. You know, they five or six planes got shot down in the last little skirmish and then it was going to escalate from there and they could have gotten to be very, very bad."

The nuclear-armed neighbours halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a Trump-announced ceasefire in May, following four days of tit-for-tat strikes involving hundreds of drones, missiles and fighter jets that killed at least 60 people and forced thousands to flee their homes along their border and in disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan says it downed at least five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in a battle involving some 30 Pakistani and 70 Indian fighter aircraft.

Initially, India denied any aircraft losses, but later its officials conceded that Pakistan shot down an unspecified number of its fighter jets.

RelatedTRT Global - India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan

Modi says Trump played no role

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly mentioned his efforts, praising Pakistani and Indian leaders for agreeing to a ceasefire after his trade-leveraged intervention.

New Delhi, however, denies Trump's role in truce, while Islamabad credits the US leader and has nominated him for the Nobel prize.

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the country's Parliament that Trump played no role in Pakistan-India truce.

"No world leader asked us to stop the operation," Modi told the lawmakers after Rahul Gandhi from the opposition Congress party challenged him to say "inside the parliament that Donald Trump is lying."

"It is completely incorrect and baseless to say that the military action was stopped because of pressure," Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament last month.

Trump and his administration have claimed more than 30 times that the US brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, US doubled down on Trump's role with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that, "We got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace."

Rubio, speaking with EWTN’s The World Over dubbed Trump as the "president of peace" and referenced other diplomatic efforts during Trump's leadership, including Cambodia-Thailand, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and DRC-Rwanda conflicts.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify